A Lindale man was arrested Sunday evening after police say he was almost struck by a vehicle in downtown Rome.
Anthony Michael Rule, 29, of 3404 Maple Ave., was almost struck by a vehicle at Second Ave. and Broad Street around 6:40 p.m., according to a witness.
When contacted by police, Rule couldn’t tell his address or stand up. A search led to suspected synthetic marijuana being found in his front left pocket and a small bag of the same substance in his right watch pocket.
Rule is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana and a misdemeanor count of being a pedestrian under the influence.