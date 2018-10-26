A Rome man was arrested at his home Friday where a warrant was served due to him allegedly failing to report for mandatory probation as stated in his probation conditions.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Claude Clifford Terhurne IV, 23, of 9 Lady Marian Drive, failed to check in with his probation officer as well as failed to show up for a drug test. When police arrived at his house with the warrant, he told them he had dope in his pocket.
Terhune is charged with felony possession of meth.