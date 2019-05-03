A Rome man accused of felony entering an auto was allegedly caught with a number of items taken from the vehicle in North Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brodrekius Breon Hall, 29, of 663 Green and Gold Blvd., is alleged to have entered another vehicle on Green and Gold Boulevard Thursday. When he was apprehended by police, officers recovered a stolen computer, two debit cards, a small quantity of cash and Social Security cards.
Hall is charged with felony entering an auto and felony probation violation as well a misdemeanor for theft by receiving stolen property.