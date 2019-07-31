A Rome man facing several felony charges after he was stopped at a police checkpoint on Kingston Highway was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County police and jail reports:
Eric Fernando Alas, 26, of 101 Venetian Way, was pulled over Wednesday at an early morning road check set up near Log Cabin Smokehouse, 2184 Kingston Highway.
There was a strong odor of marijuana when Alas rolled down his window and he appeared disoriented. He told police he had marijuana in his backpack and a Glock pistol beside the seat.
Police found Dabwoods — a retail brand of cannabis-derived flavored vaping cartridges — but no marijuana. When they asked him to open his mouth, a green leafy substance was stuck to his tongue and teeth. Alas said he had been driving around smoking a blunt and he ate it when he saw the blue lights of the road check.
Alas is charged with misdemeanor DUI drugs and the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and tampering with evidence.
Diane Wagner, staff writer