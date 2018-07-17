2 report lost or stolen pistols
Two Floyd County residents reported the loss of handguns they carried with them for protection.
According to Floyd County Police Department records:
The residents said they called police to report their guns were missing out of concern the weapons could be used by whoever took them. The two incidents were not related.
One man said he left his Walther semi-automatic pistol in a holster at Mr. C's gas station, 6280 Martha Berry Highway, late Saturday just before the store closed. The gun was not there Sunday when police checked.
The other man said he kept a pistol in the glove compartment of his vehicle because he drove from Silver Creek to Atlanta every day. He noticed the gun missing Saturday but could not say when it was taken.