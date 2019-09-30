A woman arrested at her residence early Monday morning for reportedly having multiple bags of meth and drug paraphernalia, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amelia Jo Cook, 39, of 317 Grove Ave., had a glass pipe containing meth residue in her clutch purse along with multiple zip lock bags of methamphetamine.
Cook is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
A Dalton man who was with her was taken to the Floyd County Jail where he was reportedly found with marijuana.
Jefferey Allen Hughes, 53, of 392 Arrowhead Drive, Dalton, is charged with felony crossing the guard line and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The drug was found in his wallet.