A Lindale teen was released on bond after allegedly striking an 11-year-old in the forehead.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tristen Cole White, 18, of 5628 Cedartown Highway, was charged with cruelty to children after he hit an 11-year-old in the forehead. White was wearing his high school class ring when this happened, causing a cut on the child's forehead.
The child suffered from a concussion and required two to three medical stitches at an emergency room.
White was released from jail Saturday morning.