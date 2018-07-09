Report: Lindale man violated protective order
A Lindale man charged with aggravated stalking was in jail without bond Monday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jimmy Dewayne Nation, 36, of 90 Davis St. in Lindale, is accused of kicking in the door of a home Saturday to take the keys of a car. He was under a temporary protective order to keep away from the residence and two children, who were both there at the time.
Nation is charged with the felonies aggravated stalking and burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.