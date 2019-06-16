A Lindale man accused of trying to run over two people with a truck was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jarrett Todd Louallen, 31, of 8A Lakeview Drive in Lindale, tried to steal a four-wheeler, a logger chain and a pontoon boat on a trailer late Saturday when the owners confronted him.
Louallen drove his Chevrolet pick-up at the people and one of them had to shoot at the truck to keep from getting run over.
He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony theft by taking, two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking, misdemeanor criminal trespass and two counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct.