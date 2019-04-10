A Lindale man was in jail without bond Wednesday after he reportedly returned to an apartment complex after being banned the previous day.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Don William Frakes, 55, of 3415 Maple Road in Lindale, returned to the complex on Ashland Park Boulevard Wednesday. When confronted by an officer, he pulled a pen from his pocket but submitted to arrest when the officer displayed a Taser.
After he was handcuffed, he said "I should have killed you pigs."
Frakes is charged with felony terroristic threats and the misdemeanors criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.