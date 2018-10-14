A Lindale man who reportedly fought with two people and repeatedly smashed his head against a police car window was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Joseph Lee Costlow, 35, of 217 Avenue D in Lindale was arrested at his home shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. He was in the yard screaming when police arrived, heavily intoxicated.
Costlow is accused of throwing a woman to the ground and biting a man three times on the chest, leaving a bloody wound. He also hit the man in the face, causing his eye to swell shut. A search of the area turned up a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe.
Once in custody, Costlow repeatedly smashed his head against a police car window and he fought with four officers. On the way to jail, he demanded an act of sodomy from two officers.
Costlow is charged with felony aggravated battery. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, interference with government property, simple battery, battery, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object, four counts of obstructing law enforcement officers and two counts of soliciting sodomy.