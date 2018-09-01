Report: Lindale man arrested for possession of meth
Floyd County Police have arrested a south Floyd County resident on a felony drug charge in the wake of an investigation at the man's home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Gregory Carter, 35, of 398 Short Horn Road, Lindale, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects. Police found a bag containing the drug along with a glass smoking pipe at his home late Friday night
Carter was released from jail Saturday on $5,700 bond.