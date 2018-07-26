Report: Lindale man admitted to dealing meth
A Lindale man reportedly stopped with methamphetamine in his car was in jail without bond on drug charges Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ricky Darrell Jackson, 54, of 36 Marion Dairy Road in Lindale, was stopped by police late Wednesday on McHenry Drive at Agnes Street. He had two bags of suspected meth weighing a total of 9 grams and admitted to dealing the drug.
Jackson is charged with felony possession of meth and felony possession with intent to distribute. He's also being held as a fugitive from justice on unspecified charges in Cherokee County, Alabama.