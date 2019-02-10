A Floyd County man police reportedly found asleep in his truck with the engine running was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail records:
Joshua Keith Williams, 33, of 19 Trillium Trail, was found in a Dodge Dakota pick-up just after 3 a.m. Sunday, in a ditch on Martha Berry Highway north of Veterans Memorial Highway. Officers couldn't wake him and finally resorted to rocking the truck.
Williams' speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. An open bottle of liquor was in the vehicle. Asked how he ended up in a ditch, he said, "life happens."
He was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI, open container and driving a vehicle with canceled registration. However, he became steadily more belligerent on the way to the jail.
Williams threatened the arresting officer several times in the patrol car and again at the jail, saying he would come after the officer and his family. He was additionally charged with felony terroristic threats.