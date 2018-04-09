Report: Jasper man attacked another with intent to kill
A Pickens County man faces several felony charges after badly beating another man with an industrial broom handle on March 20.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnny Lee Stephens, 52, of 2910 Camp Road, Jasper, attacked the man at a location on Barbara Lane. The victim required surgery for his injuries which included a collapsed lung. Stephens then sent multiple threatening text messages to another victim.
Stephens is being held in the Floyd County Jail charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, all felonies, along with misdemeanors for battery, harassing communications, stalking and theft by conversion