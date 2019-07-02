Six purported gang members are facing felony charges after a fight broke out in the Floyd County Jail Monday evening leaving several injured.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carson Stanley Pray, 23, of 226 BMW Drive, Ellijay; Dylon Turner Baker, 23, of 1179 Old Miller Rock Road, Silver Creek; Dustin Warren Ballard, 24, of 65 Woodruff St., Silver Creek; Kyle Stephen Ingram, 24, Seven Shadow Circle, Silver Creek; and Anthony Alan Rogers, 29, of 3755 Rockmart Road, Silver Creek, acted as members of the Ghost Face Gangsters when they fought other inmates including members of the Aryan Brotherhood.
Travis Dale Herrin, 40, of 285 Fourth St., Shannon, was one of the members of the Aryan Brotherhood who was involved in the fight. He is being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.
Rogers is charged with felony aggravated assault after he reportedly tried to strangle another inmate and punched him in the face. He is also being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, participation in criminal gang activity and misdemeanor battery.
Pray is charged with felony aggravated battery after he dislocated the shoulder of another inmate. He is also being charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and participation in criminal gang activity.
Baker, Ballard and Ingram are charged with felony unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, participation in criminal gang activity and misdemeanor battery.