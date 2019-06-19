Pablo Martinez

A man who resisted police and and medical personnel faces a felony charge of terroristic threats and acts.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Pablo Martinez, 23, listed as homeless, fought with officers and medics who were called to investigate an incident on Wilson Drive on Tuesday just after 6 p.m.

After Martinez was subdued, he threatened to find a woman and kill her after he gets out of jail. Martinez is also been charged with misdemeanors for willful interference with emergency professionals and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

