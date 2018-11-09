A Rome man currently incarcerated at Floyd County Jail is said to have struck a correctional officer and kept her from performing her duties.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jimmy Durand Jordan Jr., 46, of 203 Woodward St., hit an officer during a meal, cutting her upper lip. Jordan is being charged with felony hindering a law enforcement officer, unlawful acts of violence inside a penal institution and misdemeanor simple battery of a police officer.
Jordan was initially arrested in August on two felony counts of exploitation of a disabled person and misdemeanor criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.