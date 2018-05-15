Report: Inmate had more than 70 grams of pot at county prison
A former state prison inmate transferred to the Floyd County Jail to face felony drug charges was being held Tuesday pending a $10,100 bond.
According to jail records:
Thomas Justin Duren, 29, of 200 Suburban Drive in Temple, was an inmate at Floyd County Prison in January when authorities found him with 73.7 grams of marijuana during a strip search.
Duren was in the Wilcox County Jail when he was brought Monday to Rome on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.