A Floyd County inmate is facing additional charges following an altercation at the Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hosea Mac Henderson, 34, of 105 E. 16th Street, struck another inmate in the head with his elbow. During the medical clearance process he then kicked an officer in the thigh.
Henderson is charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor simple battery and battery on a police officer. He remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon.