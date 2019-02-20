A Rome man arrested by police at a homeless camp was in jail Wednesday night when the storms rolled through the area.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tytrekas Marquis House, 34, listed as homeless, was found on city property — referred to as Hobo Canyon — and told to be gone by the next day. He was still there Wednesday morning, with two glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue.
House was being held on a felony charge of possession of meth, with no bond set. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.