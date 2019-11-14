A Hampton man remained in jail without bond Thursday after police say he gave false information during an arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keithtavius Lamart White, 26, of 1103 Oak Hollow Lane, was picked up on a warrant at an East 13th Street address when he gave a false name to police. He later signed the same false name on his fingerprint card at the Floyd County Jail.
White is charged with felonies first degree forgery and false statements and writings. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving a false name.