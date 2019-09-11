Three Floyd County residents are facing felony drug charges after deputies reportedly found them with a bag of white crystalline powder.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
The arrests happened late Tuesday night at 548 Burnett Ferry Road, the home of of Jennifer Irene Swanson, 34, and Samuel Roy Way, Jr., 25. Also present was Timothy Duane Morgan, 34, who had "equal access" to the bag of suspected drugs.
All three are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Way is also charged with two counts of failing to appear in court and was being held Wednesday without bond.
Morgan gave deputies someone else's drivers license in an attempt to conceal his identity. He's also charged with felony identity fraud and was being held without bond on a court order.
Swanson lied to hide Morgan's true identity and was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction. She was being held pending a $5,700 bond.