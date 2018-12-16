Three Floyd County men arrested during a traffic stop were in jail without bond Sunday on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Victor Darrell Monford, Sr., 58, of 1410 Spring Creek St., was stopped just before 1:30 a.m. on Turner McCall Boulevard at Riverside Drive for driving slower than the traffic behind him on the inside lane.
A sheriff's deputy found a small bag of suspected cocaine in the rear floor board of the vehicle.
Monford and his passengers, Cavan Lamont Hackett, 46, of 12 Blacks Bluff Road, and Tyrone Holloway, 49, of 40 Fortune St., were each charged with felony possession of cocaine. Monford also is facing a misdemeanor charge of impeding the flow of traffic.