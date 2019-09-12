Two people were arrested late Wednesday at their Clifford Street residence on charges of drug trafficking after Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers confiscated approximately ten pounds of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Deltorius Devonte Thompson, 25, and Sheryl Denise Thompson, 39, both of 4 Clifford St., are charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Task force agents raided the home at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and found marijuana in several bags "packaged for resale" as well as digital scales.
Both were being held without bond Thursday morning.