Report: Garden Lakes man shattered car windshield with trash can
A Garden Lakes man accused of throwing a trash can through the windshield of a car was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James D'Amato Baltimore, 28, of 10 Jessie Head Drive, was arrested on a warrant and charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor simple battery.
Baltimore was at the home of a neighbor Sunday when he punched her and struck her vehicle with a trashcan, shattering the windshield and causing more than $500 worth of damage.
He was being held without bond on a parole violation.