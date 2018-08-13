Report: 3 found with drugs after distracted driving stop
Three men were in jail on drug charges Monday after police stopped their car for a distracted driving violation. The new state law banning the use of electronic devices while driving unless they're in a hands-free mode went into effect July 1.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Billy Jack Rampley, 31, of 160 Adam Circle in Silver Creek, was driving near Floyd Medical Center on Turner McCall Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over by police.
Officers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in the car, within reach of both Rampley and passenger Keelan Mark May, 28, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. K4. Another passenger, Kerry Wade Turner, 43, of 19 Berry St., had a bag of suspected meth in his wallet and another one in his pocket. Turner also had a syringe and a glass smoking pipe.
All three men were charged with felony meth possession.
Rampley was additionally charged with misdemeanor distracted driving. He and May had bonds set at $3,500 each.
Turner is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug related objects and was being held pending a $5,700 bond.