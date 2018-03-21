Report: Floyd police arrest three with meth
Floyd County police arrested three men with methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Maple and Summit Drive in Lindale
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jesse Shane Brock, 19, of 303 Park Avenue, was stopped for not wearing his seat belt. The vehicle had suspended registration and police found meth in the car. He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for the seat belt violation and driving on suspended registration.
Pete Buck Allen, 21, of 204 Avenue D, Lindale, is charged with felony possession of meth after a small bag of meth was found inside a beverage can next to where he was seated.
Branton Keith Hughes, 21, of 190 Smith Road, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance after a pill bottle with amphetamine salt pills were found in his backpack and a bag of meth was found in the floorboard below where he was seated. Hughes also faces a felony probation violation.
Allen and Hughes were being held in jail Wednesday morning without bond while Brock was given a $5,700 bond.