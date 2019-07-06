A call to police about a couple of men loitering on property in Lindale resulted in two arrests.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Toby Keith Johnson, 23, of 28 Bollen Court, and Zachary Leon Hall, 23, of 255 Cave Spring Road, were arrested at Davis Street and Landers Drive and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Both were also charged with misdemeanors for loitering or prowling.
Hall was additionally charged with failure to appear in court and possession of drug related objects after the officer found two needles loaded with suspected meth in his clothing.