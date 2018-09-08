Breaking News
Report: Floyd man jailed for possession of meth
A Silver Creek man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and other drugs including marijuana and Zolpidem after an investigation at his home. Zolpidem is a drug used to treat insomnia.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jackey Parker Hollis, 59, of 929 Jake Whorton Road, Silver Creek, was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in an original container and possession of marijuana.
Police found the drugs at his Jake Whorton Road residence around 11 p.m. Friday night. Hollis is being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $5,700 bond.