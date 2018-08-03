You are the owner of this article.
Report: Floyd man arrested for possession of stolen firearm

A Lindale man is charged with theft by receiving stolen property after being caught with a firearm that had allegedly been taken from a Rome resident.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Shawn Isaac Elkins, 34, of 421 Grove Ave., was arrested Thursday night on a warrant that alleges he was in possession of the stolen weapon on March 3.

The warrant alleges he knew the gun was stolen and made no effort to to return it to the rightful owner.

Elkins was released from jail on $5,700 bond.

 

