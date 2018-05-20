Report: Fight with police at town green turns 1 pot charge into 3 felonies
A Garden Lakes man accused of smoking marijuana at the Town Green ended up in jail without bond Sunday on three felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police records:
An officer patrolling inside the Third Avenue parking deck just before midnight Saturday smelled the odor of marijuana wafting up from behind the building. When he went down to check it out, he encountered two men who also smelled like marijuana.
The men consented to a search and a back-up officer was called to the Town Green. One of the men was cleared but Demetre Eric Miller, 25, of 8 Franklin St., stopped a search of one of his pockets. He broke free of one officer, punched the other in the mouth and ran.
Miller tripped over some landscape rocks and was nabbed, but he struggled loose, was caught again by the chess tables, got away and was finally tackled on another rock arrangement. He continued to fight the officers for about a minute but was finally subdued.
Police found a small burnt marijuana cigarette in his pocket, worth a misdemeanor possession charge.
However, the fight with the law enforcement officers netted him two felony counts of obstruction. Jail personnel also found a small baggie of marijuana in his wallet when he was booked, resulting in a felony charge of bringing drugs across a guard line.