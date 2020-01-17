A Rome man remained in jail on Friday night with no bond on drug and firearms charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Thomas Duvall, Jr., 39, of 1502 Moore Street, is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as well as possession of marijuana and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
During an attempted traffic stop, police officers found methamphetamine and marijuana in separate packages "for resale" in a vehicle driven by Bradley Keith Land, 45, of 606 Kingfisher Circle, and occupied by John Thomas Duvall Jr., 39, of 1502 Moore Street. Both men are convicted felons and had a handgun in their possession.
They fled officers and drove across two counties. As they evaded officers, Duvall threw bags of meth out the window. Once stopped and removed from the vehicle, Land continued to resist arrest and being put into handcuffs.
Land and Duvall are both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intention to distribute, obstruction of officers, tampering with evidence, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs and firearm by a convicted felon.
Duvall also faces a charge of failure to appear in court on previous methamphetamine possession charges.
Both men remained in jail Saturday with no bond.