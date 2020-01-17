A Rome man remained in jail on Friday night with no bond on drug and firearms charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Thomas Duvall, Jr., 39, of 1502 Moore Street, is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as well as possession of marijuana and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
He also faces a charge of failure to appear in court on previous methamphetamine possession charges.