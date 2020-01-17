John Thomas Duvall, Jr.

John Thomas Duvall, Jr.

 

A Rome man remained in jail on Friday night with no bond on drug and firearms charges, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

John Thomas Duvall, Jr., 39, of 1502 Moore Street, is charged with felony tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as well as possession of marijuana and abandonment of dangerous drugs.

He also faces a charge of failure to appear in court on previous methamphetamine possession charges.

