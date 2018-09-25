Report: Felon arrested with firearm
A Rome man has been arrested after police found a loaded firearm in his residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Andrew Christopher Lopez, 21, of 12B Johnson St., was arrested at his residence by police who recovered a loaded .32 caliber weapon from a box in the top of a closet inside his residence.
Lopez faces multiple charges including felonies for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and prohibited person attempting to purchase a firearm and misdemeanors for affray and battery.
Authorities are also awaiting a felony probation warrant for Lopez who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.