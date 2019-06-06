A convicted felon was re-arrested Wednesday after police say he was seen in a Facebook Live video with a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Michael Thornton, 32, of 63 Selman Road, violated his probation when he was seen by a police officer on a social media video in possession of a firearm in mid-May. This led to a new arrest warrant.
Thornton remained in jail Wednesday without bond, charged with felonies possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement. He is also charged with felony probation violation.