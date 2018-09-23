Report: Euharlee man arrested with oxycodone in Rome
A Euharlee man was in jail Sunday night, accused of having opioids in his possession at a home in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ivin Wayne Holden, 47, of 80 Covered Bridge Road in Euharlee, was being held pending a $3,500 blanket bond on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and pills not kept in the original container.
Holden was arrested Friday night on Trove Road with oxycodone, Xanax and a small amount of marijuana.