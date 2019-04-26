While searching a Rome woman's house police reportedly found several types of drugs along with a firearm.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Yvonne Renee Head, 33, of 151 Welcome Hill Trail, was found in possession of multiple THC edibles, candies and vape cartridges. She also had in her possession a small amount of marijuana and a pistol.
Head is charged with felony possession of a scheduled I controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.