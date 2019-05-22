A Duluth man accused of stalking a Garden Lakes resident was in jail Wednesday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Randall Jay Davis, 43, of 3720 Steve Reynolds Blvd., Room 101, in Duluth was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with felony terroristic threats, He's also facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassing communications.
Davis is accused of emailing a Garden Lakes resident on Dec. 20, 2018, with a threat to take an Uber to Rome and strangle the victim.