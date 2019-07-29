A Floyd County man accused of drunkenly attacking a woman and fighting with police was jailed Monday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Steven Clay Couey, 46, of 9 Summer Stone Drive NW, Unit D, is charged with four felony counts of obstruction, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and the misdemeanors simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Children were present when Couey put his hand around a woman's neck early Monday, leaving red marks on her chest. They also heard him drunkenly shouting curses at the victim and responding officers and acting in an indecent and vulgar manner.
Couey also violently resisted being handcuffed after he was placed under arrest. He also kicked a jail officer in the genitals while he was being checked out in the medical wing.