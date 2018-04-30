Report: Drunk, texting driver charged with obstruction after Redmond Circle chase
A Floyd County man who reportedly was drunk and texting as he led police on a high speed chase along Redmond Circle was in jail Monday with a $27,300 bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Matthew Alexander Carabo, 24, of 132 Beverly Drive, also is being held for the Cartersville Police Department on unspecified charges.
Carabo was arrested Sunday night after he refused to stop for Floyd County police with their lights and siren activated. He drove off, at speeds up to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, ignoring road markings and swerving into oncoming traffic. A Georgia State Patrol trooper also joined the chase.
Carabo finally pulled into the Circle K parking lot on Garden Lakes Boulevard but refused commands to exit his vehicle. He was pulled out but continued to resist arrest. Police used a Taser to subdue him.
Carabo is facing three felony counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing. He's also facing a slew of misdemeanor traffic charges, including DUI, aggressive driving, speeding, reckless driving, seat belt violation, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing in a no-passing zone, failing to obey traffic control devices and texting while driving.