Report: Drunk man tells cop he’ll beat him up
A Cartersville man who was found passed out by Floyd Medical Center early Saturday morning allegedly told a Rome police officer he would beat him up.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Glen Hall, 60, of 77 Grassdale Road, Cartersville, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, after returning to the hospital after being told to get off the property.
When the officer confronted him about being on the property he was threatened. After the officer told him what he had said was a threat, Hall said, “No son, it’s a promise.” He was then arrested and taken to jail.
Hall is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts along with misdemeanor criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
He had holds placed on him by law enforcement in Cartersville and Gordon County on separate charges.