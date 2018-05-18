Report: Drunk man led police on chase
A Rome man was in jail without bond Friday after being charged with felony methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor DUI of drugs, along with a number of traffic violations stemming from an early morning chase which included him driving into oncoming traffic and almost causing a head-on wreck, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Mandell Johnson, 38, of 316 Pine St., was arrested around 12:41 a.m. after being tracked down by an officer on foot when he ran from his vehicle when it broke down during the car chase. An officer tried to pull him over at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 12:37 a.m. He accelerated to 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and went off the northbound side of the road.
Johnson then swung into oncoming traffic and almost struck another vehicle head-on. When his vehicle stopped working, he got out and tried to flee on foot only to be taken into custody by police. Police found meth on him and indicated he smelled of alcohol.
Johnson is additionally charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to maintain a lane, no brake lights and driving while his license is suspended. He is also charged with a felony probation violation.