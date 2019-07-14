A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of obstructing police.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Tyler Young, 26, of 233 Nowak Road was being loud and boisterous, shouting profanities, when he was arrested Saturday afternoon on the side of Cave Spring Road at Walker Mountain Road.
Young headbutted and kicked an officer, resisted being handcuffed and threatened to kill police.
He is charged with felony simple battery against a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of terroristic threats and acts and three felony counts of obstruction. He's also facing misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.