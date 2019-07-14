A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Sunday, accused of obstructing police.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Tyler Young, 26, of 233 Nowak Road was being loud and boisterous, shouting profanities, when he was arrested Saturday afternoon on the side of Cave Spring Road at Walker Mountain Road.
Young headbutted and kicked an officer, resisted being handcuffed and threatened to kill police.
He is charged with felony simple battery against a law enforcement officer, two felony counts of terroristic threats and acts and three felony counts of obstruction. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Drug charges filed in arrest on Health Department grounds
A Rome couple jailed on felony drug charges was being held Sunday night with no bond set.
Kendra M. Fleetwood, 32, of 418 Harper Ave., and Darrel Ledrea North, 37, of 220 Branham Ave., were arrested just after 10 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Floyd County Health Department, 16 E. 12th St.
North had two Ecstasy pills and was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Fleetwood had Ecstasy, crack cocaine and marijuana in her pants. She is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Diane Wagner, staff writer