Report: Drugs found on woman banned from NWGHA property
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Wednesday after being accused of having methamphetamine and marijuana while she was at The Highrise, a Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property she is banned from.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Raven Symone Wiggins, 26, of 22 Tamassee Lane, Apt. G2, was arrested around 8:26 p.m. Tuesday at 807 Avenue B. She is charged with felony possession of meth along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass. She is also charged with a felony probation violation.
Wiggins was arrested in January on meth and marijuana possession charges after being accused of violating her ban when she was arrested in an apartment at the Avenue B complex.
Monday, she was arrested in an apartment in the high-rise at 807 Avenue B with a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette in a pants pocket. Officers also recovered a glass smoking device in the other pocket.