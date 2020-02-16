A 54-year-old Rome man allegedly was found with a Schedule IV drug in his pocket while he was being booked on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Elander Turner admitted to being drunk when an officer found him unable to walk without assistance at Cheers Liquor, 2121 Shorter Ave. close to midnight. While being searched at the jail, he was found with a total of five clonazepam pills he admitted were not prescribed to him.
Turner was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence of alcohol and felony crossing county guard lines with drugs without consent.
He was being held without bond as of Sunday evening.