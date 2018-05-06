You are the owner of this article.
Report: Drugs found in passenger's backpack

Gregory Ladell Jackson

A 19-year-old Rome man accused of having marijuana at a police checkpoint was in jail without bond Sunday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Gregory Ladell Jackson, 19, of 235 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested Saturday night at a police sobriety checkpoint set up on North Avenue and Wolf Drive.

Jackson was a passenger in the vehicle, which smelled of marijuana. When police searched the occupants, they found marijuana packaged for sale in a backpack Jackson was wearing, along with more small plastic bags and a set of digital scales.

He is charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

