Report: Drugs found in passenger's backpack
A 19-year-old Rome man accused of having marijuana at a police checkpoint was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gregory Ladell Jackson, 19, of 235 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested Saturday night at a police sobriety checkpoint set up on North Avenue and Wolf Drive.
Jackson was a passenger in the vehicle, which smelled of marijuana. When police searched the occupants, they found marijuana packaged for sale in a backpack Jackson was wearing, along with more small plastic bags and a set of digital scales.
He is charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.