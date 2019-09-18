A Rome woman arrested on drug charges after reportedly being stopped for driving while holding a cellphone was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Shameka Foster Carter, 39, of 6 Betty Kay Ave. SW, was stopped when police saw her holding a cellphone Tuesday night as she was driving in the 1500 block of North Broad Street.
Officers found she had Ecstasy pills, more than an ounce of marijuana divided into small plastic bags for sale, a gun and a set of digital scales.
Carter is charged with the felonies possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of tools for committing a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
She's also facing misdemeanor counts of possession of drug-related objects and violation of the hands-free driving law.