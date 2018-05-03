Report: Driver of pickup truck shot at car on Alabama Highway
Police are looking for the driver of an older-model Chevrolet pickup truck that fired three shots at a Rome woman's car on Alabama Highway.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday between Horseleg Creek and Huffaker roads. The woman was heading outbound when she noticed the white truck in front of her swerving all over the road. Thinking the driver was drunk, she pulled out her phone to call 911. As she approached Huffaker, she noticed the pickup truck's lights had been turned off although she could still see the vehicle by the headlights of her car. At that point, the driver turned on his headlights and made a U-turn in the middle of the road.
As the truck passed her, the woman saw a while man with dark hair aim a pistol out of the window and fire off three shots at her car. Police found a hole in the bumper on the driver's side and a split in the middle of the hood with a bullet lodged in the metal. The woman, who was upset but not injured, said she had no reason to believe she was specifically targeted.
The responding officer had noticed an old white Chevy truck heading inbound as he was responding to the call. Investigators are following up on leads.